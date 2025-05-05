Turkey detains 33 over alleged Gülen links

Turkish authorities have detained 33 people accused of links to the faith-based Gülen movement, the state-run TRT Haber reported.

The detentions are part of an investigation into the alleged infiltration of the national police. According to a statement from the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the suspects are accused of attempting to recruit new members to the movement from among the police, assigning them code names and tracking their loyalty to the movement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since corruption investigations revealed in December 2013 implicated then-prime minister Erdoğan as well as some members of his family and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following an abortive putsch in 2016 that he accused Gülen of masterminding. The movement strongly denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

Twenty of the detainees are currently employed at various government institutions. Authorities said efforts are ongoing to apprehend five other suspects not found at their home addresses. The Ankara-based operation was carried out simultaneously in multiple locations.

Following the failed coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup fight. Over 130,000 public servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, and more than 24,000 members of the armed forces were summarily removed from their jobs for alleged membership in or relationships with “terrorist organizations” by emergency decree-laws subject to neither judicial nor parliamentary scrutiny.

Since the coup attempt, a total of 705,172 people have been investigated on terrorism or coup-related charges due to their alleged links to the movement. There are currently 13,251 people in prison who are in pretrial detention or convicted of terrorism in Gülen-linked trials.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.