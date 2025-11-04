Turkey blocks journalist’s X account after posts targeting foundation led by Erdoğan’s son

Turkish authorities on Tuesday blocked access to journalist Serdar Akinan’s account on X after he shared posts alleging misconduct by a youth foundation led by Bilal Erdoğan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s son, the Birgün daily reported.

In one video Akinan had recently posted, a vehicle allegedly associated with the Turkey Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) appeared to contain a long-barreled shotgun and a pistol.

“Are these the long-barreled weapons removed from state armories on the night of July 15?” Akinan asked in a caption, referring to a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. “What are these weapons doing in a TÜGVA vehicle?”

Akinan also published what he said were leaked WhatsApp messages involving people linked to the foundation. In the messages, one individual allegedly affiliated with TÜGVA is seen threatening the organization after gaining access to internal conversations involving political appointments, bribery and sexually explicit material. In response members of the WhatsApp group — reportedly TÜGVA administrators — claimed that they had the backing of law enforcement and prosecutors.

According to the block notice on X, Akinan’s account was restricted in Turkey “in response to a legal demand.” No details about the legal basis were provided.

TÜGVApresents itself as a nonpartisan organization promoting conservative values among youth, but it has attracted criticism over allegations of favoritism in public-sector hiring, political indoctrination and undue influence in state institutions.

Turkey has faced repeated criticism from press freedom groups and human rights organizations for its restrictions on free expression and its pressure on independent journalism. Social media platforms are frequently targeted by government orders, especially when posts involve high-ranking officials or politically sensitive material.

Turkey, which remains one of the world’s leading jailers of journalists, according to press freedom organizations, dropped to 159th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in early May.