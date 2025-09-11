Turkey blocks access to Grok’s X account, citing national security

Turkish authorities have blocked access to the X account of Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, under a law that allows content restrictions on national security grounds, according to a ruling published by the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), Turkish Minute reported.

The decision, taken under Article 8/A of Internet Law No. 5651, was sent to internet service providers and cited the protection of national security and public order. It was not immediately clear which court issued the order. As of Thursday X had not yet made the account invisible to users in Turkey.

The latest move follows a July 9 ruling by an Ankara court that blocked 50 posts on Grok’s account, also citing national security. Some of those posts were deleted by X, while others remain accessible abroad but not from within Turkey.

The restriction comes amid a broader campaign of online censorship. More than 311,000 websites were blocked in 2024, the highest figure on record, according to İFÖD. The group said Turkey has blocked more than 1.2 million websites and domains since 2007, with the majority of orders issued by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The association said censorship expanded last year to include 270,000 URLs, 17,000 X accounts, 25,500 YouTube videos, 16,700 Facebook posts and 16,000 Instagram posts. It described the trend as a “systematic disregard” for constitutional rulings and called 2024 a turning point when censorship reached an “absurd and unpredictable” level.