Turkey blocks 41 social media accounts for ‘disinformation’ in Iran war posts

Turkey has imposed access restrictions on 41 social media accounts and removed 75 pieces of online content over what a senior official described as a disinformation and psychological operations campaign targeting the country following the start of attacks on Iran.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in a statement on X on Friday that authorities had identified what he called an intense effort across digital platforms to spread unverified content aimed at creating fear, panic and distrust among society since the first attacks on Iran.

He said the measures were taken under the coordination of the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate and involved the cybercrime department of the Security Directorate General, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority and chief public prosecutors’ offices.

According to Duran, the restricted accounts were on X, Facebook and Instagram and were accused of spreading disinformation and provocative content targeting what he called the “home front,” a phrase often used by Turkish officials to refer to domestic unity and public stability during security crises.

He also said legal action had been launched against accounts where authorities found posts that allegedly amounted to psychological operations and contained criminal elements, adding that other accounts remain under investigation.

The move comes as regional conflict fuels tension at home and has prompted Ankara to tighten control over online narratives.

Duran said the Turkish state sees the digital sphere as an inseparable part of national security and is acting to counter attempts to manipulate public opinion.