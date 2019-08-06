Turkey bans access to 136 web pages

A Turkish court has banned access to 136 web pages, including Twitter accounts, news websites and blogs at the request of the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command.

According to the decision by the Ankara 3th Penal Court of Peace on June 16 access to bianet, Etha, Halkın Sesi TV, Özgür Gelecek, osp.org, geziyisavunuyoruz.org, Gazete Fersude, Yeni Demokratik Gençlik, Umut Gazetesi, Kızıl Bayrak, Marksist Teori, Direnişteyiz, Mücadele Birliği and Antakya Sokak.and twitter account of pro-Kurdish deputy Oya Ersoy were blocked.

The court said that the decision to ban access to the web pages was taken in line with a law that guarantees “people’s right to life, the safety of life and property, national security and public order and the prevention of crimes”.

Meriç Eyüboğlu, the attorney of bianet who filed an objection against the verdict said “…in the previous access block decisions, access to the news report that was the subject of the application (complaint) was blocked.But now, the judge concerned gave a verdict to block access to not to the report but to the entire website. Moreover, the judge did not need to base this verdict of censorship to any justification”.

Reportedly, following the shutdown of bianet, more than 200,000 of its articles will be inaccessible.

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, expressed his deep concern regarding the court ruling.

“Blocking Internet sources is an extreme measure, which can only be applied in cases of gross violations of human rights, or if there is an actual threat to public order”, Désir said in a written statement.

According to a new regulation published in Turkey’s Official Gazette last week, radio and TV broadcasts on the Internet will be under the authority of the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK)

The Turkish government closed down hundreds of media outlets and news websites in the aftermath of the failed coup on June 15, 2016.

