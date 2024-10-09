Toddler succumbs to injuries in northern Turkey after sexual abuse, violence

A 2-year-old baby girl who was hospitalized a month ago in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ after showing signs of sexual abuse and violence has succumbed to her injuries, Turkish Minute reported, citing the private DHA news agency.

Sıla Yeniçeri had been in intensive care at the Dr. İsmail Fehmi Cumalıoğlu City Hospital in Tekirdağ for a month.

Forensic reports showed that the baby was subjected to sexual abuse and physical violence, according to a statement from Tekirdağ Bar Association President Egemen Görcün.

Yeniçeri, who had to undergo brain surgery and had been intubated since September 12, died at noon on Monday several days after the doctors announced that she was no longer responding to treatment.

Five people including the baby’s mother, partner and three neighbors including two minors have been arrested as part of an investigation into the incident, which has led to public outrage and anger.

Turkey’s Health Ministry vowed on Monday to demand an accounting from those suspected of causing the baby’s death, while ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government spokesman Ömer Çelik said the government will maximize its efforts for the better protection of women and children.

Over the past months Turkey has been shaken by frequent reports of acts of violence and murders of children and women.

In the latest incident two young women were brutally killed by a 19-year-old man in İstanbul on Friday, which again sparked a debate about the effectiveness of the government policies for protecting women and children, who are the frequent victims of acts of violence in the country.