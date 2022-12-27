Teacher forced to work as a delivery man dies by suicide in İzmir

Social studies teacher Hasan Cihan Aslan, 26, who had to work as a delivery man for several years since he was unable to find a job in education, died by suicide in Turkey’s western İzmir province on Monday, Turkish media reported.

Aslan, who has been waiting for more than two years to find a job as a teacher, was forced to work several jobs.

Many teachers in Turkey have taken their own lives or died in occupational accidents while working another job because they had not been hired been as teachers.

According to the Ministry of Education, Turkey has a shortage of 150,000 teachers, while 460,000 teachers are waiting to be hired in Turkish schools.

According to research conducted by BBC in 2021, teacher candidates who have taken the Public Personnel Selection Exam (KPSS), which is required to work in public schools, do not trust the exam because they believe the process is riddled with favoritism.

Teacher candidates said pro-government candidates were given preference on the KPSS, casting a shadow over the reliability of the exam.

According to the candidates, their scores in the oral exam were lowered by the examiners even though they had done well in the written exam and were included in the assignment quota.

