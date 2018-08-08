Survey shows Armenians, Jews most targeted groups in Turkish media

A new report on hate speech in the Turkish media has found that Armenians, Jews and Greeks were the most frequently targeted with hate speech in the Turkish media, according to a report by Jewish-community newspaper Şalom.

The Hrant Dink Foundation identified 2,265 articles containing hate speech published in the Turkish media between January and April 2018, including 105 pieces targeting more than one group. In total, there were articles targeting 76 different groups, with 671 targeting Armenians and 427 targeting Jews. Next most targeted were Greeks, Syrians, Anatolian Greeks and Christians.

One hundred and thirty-nine articles targeted Westerners in general, while 137 targeted British, 65 Russians, 63 French and 61 Americans.

The most hate speech was published in pro-government Islamist newspaper Yeni Akit, followed by critical Islamist newspaper Milli Gazete and opposition nationalist newspaper Yeniçağ. (SCF with Ahval)

