Students protest lack of heating and insects in meals at state-run dormitory

In the midst of student demonstrations protesting poor living conditions in state-run dormitories, students living in a dormitory in Turkey’s Iğdır province on Sunday demonstrated over a lack of heating and the presence of insects in their meals, the Mezopotamya news agency (MA) reported.

Students complained that there was no hot water or heat during the cold winter months and that they had found insects in their food. They accused the dormitory administration of negligence.

The students had reportedly taken their complaints to the administration several times, but no action had been taken to solve the problems. They demanded the immediate resignation of the dorm management.

State-run dorms and the Turkish Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institution (KYK) have come under fire for poor or dangerous living conditions after a female student died in a tragic elevator accident on October 26.

Following the incident nine more elevator accidents were reported in the ensuing 10 days, and students in various provinces staged demonstrations to protest negligent dorm management and the KYK.