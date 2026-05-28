Student briefly detained over remarks during İstanbul Bilgi University protests

A student at İstanbul Bilgi University was briefly detained on accusations of publicly spreading misleading information in remarks she made to the media during protests against the university’s closure, the Anka news agency reported.

Hafize Çetin was detained by the police at her home after giving interviews to media outlets about the student protests. After her statement was taken at the police station, she was referred to a court in Gaziosmanpaşa and later released under judicial supervision, including an international travel ban and a requirement to report regularly to a police station.

İstanbul Bilgi University was shut down by a presidential decree on May 22, prompting three days of protests on campus by students, their families and academics. The closure was reversed by a second presidential decree on May 25, allowing the university to resume operations.

The university was part of Can Holding, whose assets were seized by Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) in September 2025 as part of an investigation into allegations including fraud, tax evasion and money laundering. The university had been run by a court-appointed trustee since then.

The decision to close a major private university, known for its liberal academic environment, drew criticism from rights groups, who described it as part of a broader pattern of pressure on academic institutions and civil society.