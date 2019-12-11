Stockholm University panel urged Turkey to restore the rule of law

Turkey should restore the rule of law immediately to address massive human rights violations that are unprecedented in its scale and magnitude, told the audience in Stockholm University in a panel organized by Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF).

The workshop featuring the key speaker Hüseyin Demir, a professor of constitutional law (LLM University of Wales, PhD Leeds University), was held in Juristernas Hus on the premises of the Faculty of the Law of Stockholm University on November 14, 2019. The event was moderated by Abdullah Bozkurt, the Director of Nordic Research and Monitoring Network.

The rule of law in Turkey has been effectively suspended with a massive dismissal and/or imprisonment of over 4,000 judges and prosecutors, jailing over 700 lawyers, nearly 200 journalists and many more from human rights defenders to activists. Domestic remedies are rendered ineffective while the criminal justice system has blatantly been abused by the Turkish government.

International human rights bodies such as the European Court of Human Rights and United Nations mechanisms are challenged by growing number of complaints filed by victims of Turkish nationals. Despite growing outcry from hundreds of thousands of victims, international mechanisms have by and large failed to stem the backslide in the fundamental human rights and liberties in Turkey.

Professor Demir urged the international community to exert pressure on Turkey and force the current government into compliance with the international human rights conventions to which Turkey is a party. “We need to raise the awareness on what is going on in Turkey”, Demir said, stressing that the situation in Turkey is far worse than what one might think of.

