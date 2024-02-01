Some private schools in Turkey may face closure for hosting Western celebrations

An official from Turkey’s Education Ministry has warned that some private schools in the country may face closure due to celebrations of such events as Christmas, Easter and Halloween that he said are inconsistent with Turkish customs and traditions, Turkish Minute reported on Thursday, citing the Cumhuriyet daily.

Fethullah Güner, the ministry’s general director of private educational institutions, issued the warning in his opening speech at the Turkish Private Schools Association’s 22nd Traditional Education Symposium held in Antalya.

“We don’t want to see certain holidays or events that have nothing to do with our historical and cultural identity, which dates back to pagan times, as activities held at [private] schools,” Güner said.

The official reminded that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, closed down 44 schools “posing a direct contrast to Turkish identity and traditions” in a single decision in 1924.

Güner underlined that a similar measure may need to be taken “if we succumb to the vulnerability of leading our children beyond the contours of our own cultural heritage within our schools.”

In addition, a circular issued by the ministry and sent to provincial directorates of national education under Güner’s signature on November 27 required that events organized in private schools be in accordance with Turkey’s customs and traditions and that activities and speeches introduce students to the Turkish culture.