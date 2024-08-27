Ruling party MP labels online gaming as a ‘national security threat’

A lawmaker from Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has sparked controversy by labeling online gaming platforms a national security threat, Turkish Minute reported, citing the Demirören news agency.

Hüseyin Yayman, the AKP’s Hatay deputy and chair of the Turkish Parliament’s Digital Committee, made the remarks following a brutal attack in Eskişehir. However, critics argue that his focus on gaming diverts attention from the more complex issues of radicalization and extremism.

Yayman voiced his concerns during a recent public address in which he argued that digital gaming addiction has reached alarming levels and now threatens the future of Turkey’s youth.

He cited the recent stabbing spree in Eskişehir, where an 18-year-old attacked several people near a mosque. The attack, which left five people injured, was live-streamed by the assailant, drawing immediate parallels to similar incidents in the West. Yayman suggested that the perpetrator’s exposure to violent online games may have influenced the attack.

“Digital addiction is robbing our youth of their future,” Yayman said. “We have seen the devastating effects of this worldwide, particularly in the US, where young people, influenced by online gaming characters, have committed horrific acts. The recent incident in Eskişehir speaks volumes. This is not just about screen time; it’s about protecting the mental and emotional well-being of our children.”

However, critics argue that Yayman’s remarks oversimplify the issue. The Eskişehir attack, which marked Turkey’s first reported neo-Nazi-inspired assault, was perpetrated by a radicalized youth who had been deeply influenced by far-right ideologies, not by video games alone. Investigators found that the attacker had been active on extremist online platforms, where he absorbed hateful ideologies rather than merely engaging with gaming communities.

Yayman’s comments have drawn criticism from those who believe the government is using online gaming as a scapegoat. Many argue that the real issue lies in the spread of extremist ideologies through various digital channels, including social media and specialized forums, rather than gaming platforms specifically. The attacker’s detailed manifesto, which was posted online before the assault, cited neo-Nazi figures and rhetoric far removed from the context of online gaming.

The AKP government has a history of tightening control over digital spaces, often under the guise of protecting public morals or national security. This latest focus on online gaming is seen by some as another step toward greater censorship.

Yayman stated that while the government opposes outright bans and censorship, it must take necessary precautions to safeguard the nation, particularly against the influence of transnational digital companies. Yet, his critics argue that these measures often result in suppressing freedom of expression and limiting access to information.

The debate over the impact of digital gaming in Turkey comes amid a broader crackdown on online platforms. In recent months the Turkish government has banned several popular platforms, including game platform Roblox, citing concerns over content that could exploit children. These moves have drawn widespread criticism, particularly from freedom of expression advocates, who argue that the government is increasingly using these justifications to suppress dissent and control public discourse.