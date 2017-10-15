Report: Turkish spies affiliated with Erdoğan infiltrate German Federal Office for Refugees

A pro-Kurdish news outlet has claimed on Sunday that Turkish spies affiliated with Turkey’s autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have infiltrated the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) of Germany.

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), German police has taken action after seeing personal information about the despotic Erdoğan regime’s opponents who have applied for asylum in Germany appearing frequently on the AKP media and they think Erdoğan’s proponents have infiltrated the Immigration Bureau.

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has set up a network of agents in Germany through primarily the controversial Religious Affairs Turkish-Islamic Union (DİTİB), the consulates, shell companies and Turkish banks. ANF has claimed that MİT has also infiltrated German police departments and gathered information on Kurds and critical Turks.

The report has claimed that some applicants for positions in Germany’s domestic intelligence agency Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution had been exposed to be connected to the MİT. The BAMF, the first authority people appeal to after getting away from the Erdoğan regime, is now among the German institutions that the MİT has infiltrated.

The BAMF decides whether asylum seekers who made it to Germany are granted the status of refugees. Applicants give their first depositions in this office and relay how they escaped the Erdoğan regime in detail. What has gathered attention is that information about how the applicants flee, what their names are and which city they are in has frequently appeared on the pro-Erdoğan media in Turkey recently, after the applicants have their first appointment in the refugees office.

For security reasons, the applicants’ cities of residence are not made public, but according to the “Report Mainz” program on ARD television and the issue of Der Spiegel published today, the asylum seekers blame the refugees office workers, Turkish translators and security forces all for the leak scandal.

On the asylum seekers’ complaint, the German police launched an investigation on the espionage activity in the office. An official from the investigation unit spoke to Der Spiegel and said they are taking the matter very seriously. While the refugees office is reported to have stopped working with 15 translators who they suspect are not neutral.

German Green Party leader Cem Özdemir has stated that “Everybody who works for the security of this country must remain loyal to the laws of the country,” and he demanded a detailed investigation. German politicians think the translators should be contracted after passing a security investigation.

The Turkish-German chief inspector Döndü Yazgan, whose ties with the MİT during her duty in the “harmony police” department in Wiesbaden, Hessen had been exposed and name was exposed by the ANF in August, was one of the Erdoğan regime’s spies. After the investigation on her, Yazgan was demoted to a low-level officer in the Hessen Police.

In July, the MİT had attempted to infiltrate Germany’s domestic intelligence agency Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution but reportedly failed. The German intelligence agency was going to hire new officers, and the Turkish speaking applicants had drawn their attention. The applications were rejected on suspicion of the applicants’ ties to the MİT.

