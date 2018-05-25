Report: Turkish government plans to close down EU Ministry

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is planning to close down seven current ministries in a bid to introduce a small but efficient government, which includes transferring all the duties and operations of the European Union Ministry to the Foreign Ministry with the new administration system to be formed after June 24 polls, according to a report by Hurriyet Daily News.

The AKP’s plans can only be realized if Erdoğan can be re-elected as president and therefore, be assigned to form the government as the sole executive power. The new administrative system grants the elected president with excessive executive powers that includes the right to issue decree laws over matters that concern the functions of the state apparatus.

In a recent statement, Erdoğan hinted that the number of ministries will be reduced to 14 or 15 from the current 25 in a bid to increase the efficiency of the government and therefore to lessen bureaucratic bulk.

According to the information gathered by the daily Hürriyet, seven ministries will be closed down as their duties and responsibilities will be handed over to other government bodies. The EU Ministry, Economy Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry, Customs and Trade Ministry, Development Ministry, Culture and Tourism Ministry, as well as the Forestry and Water Affairs Ministry will be closed down.

With the change, the tasks of the EU Ministry will be fully transferred to the Foreign Ministry and the former will preserve its organizational chart but without a minister. The EU Ministry was founded in 2011 in a bid to give an impetus to Turkey’s accession process with the EU by introducing a more coordinated structure within the Turkish administrative system.

