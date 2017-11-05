Report show at least 40 women killed in October 2017 across Turkey

At least 40 women were killed while 25 women have been subjected to sexual violence and 32 children were subjected to sexual abuse in October 2017, thus the total number of the victims of gender-motivated murders raised to 339 during the first 10 months of the year 2017, according to a report by ‘We Will Stop Femicide Platform.”

According to data given by the report on Sunday, 28 women were killed at their homes, mostly by their male partners or family members. Three women, who were killed, are from Syria and one was German. İstanbul is leading the gender-related violence tables in all categories while Antalya, Aydın, Adana, Antep, Tekirdag, Manisa and Yozgat provinces follows. Thirty-two children were abused and 25 women were subjected to gender-related violence on the same period, the report says.

The Platform releases monthly reports about gender-related violence and sexual abuse against children in Turkey since April 2013. The report only contains information that is collected from the media. The real numbers are thought to be much higher. In 2016, 328 women were killed over the same period.

