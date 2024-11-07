Report highlights rising economic inequality and education challenges in Turkey

A new report issued by the Turkish Education Reform Initiative (ERG) warns of deepening inequalities in education as economic pressures mount.

The 2024 Education Monitoring Report provided by the ERG is an annual review of Turkey’s education system, focusing on the impact of economic and social inequalities on access to quality education.

The report reveals an alarming increase in the number of children unable to attend school and highlights regional disparities in access to education.

The ERG report indicates that approximately 612,000 Turkish children are not attending school, with numbers rising sharply among older children, particularly in regions that are struggling economically. Muş province reported the highest rates, where over a third of children aged 15-17 are not enrolled in formal education. Nationwide, 11.7 percent of teens in that age group are not in school, a situation exacerbated by the recent economic downturn.

The report also underscores disparities in education access for Syrian refugee children. While nearly 91 percent of young Syrian children attend primary school, only 44 percent of high school-aged Syrian youths are enrolled, exposing a substantial gap compared to their Turkish counterparts, 91 percent of whom are enrolled in secondary education.

ERG researchers attribute much of the educational inequity to Turkey’s deepening economic crisis.

“In Turkey, where 42 out of every 100 children live in poverty, the economic crisis increasingly impacts education, with the number of children out of school reaching the highest levels in three years and income inequality the highest in 18 years,” the report says.

The report also details a number of structural issues affecting schools in poorer regions. Many public schools, particularly in lower-income areas, lack basic facilities such as libraries, science labs and safe recreational spaces, which are essential for a quality education. Physical conditions are often inadequate, with schools struggling to provide secure and clean environments for students. In some cases, three schools share a single building, creating overcrowded classrooms and leading to strained resources.

One case study featured in the report tells of a mother, Zehra, struggling to afford basic educational materials and a daily lunch for her three children.

Zehra’s story reveals the deep divides affecting families across Turkey. “There’s a vast divide. … I know when they say, ‘this school is good,’ it’s because the parents are financially better off and support the school,” she said. “I can’t compare the circumstances of my children with theirs. Money is always the deciding factor.”

The ERG report also sheds light on the strain faced by Turkey’s teachers, especially in regions hardest hit by economic inequality. Frequent teacher turnover and a shortage of qualified educators have led to instability for students. Some children have had multiple teachers in a single school year, while others are taught by unlicensed or temporary educators due to staffing shortages. This lack of continuity, the report suggests, is one of the major obstacles to effective learning, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Economic pressures have also led to a growing number of children turning to vocational schools or open education programs, which offer fewer opportunities for long-term career development. The report notes that enrollment in open education programs — originally intended as an alternative pathway for students facing extraordinary barriers — has increased sharply, raising concerns about whether vulnerable students will continue to have flexible or adequate education options.

ERG urges the Turkish government to prioritize equitable access to quality education, suggesting increased financial aid and resources for vulnerable families and the expansion of programs targeting refugee students. The report advocates systemic changes that would mitigate educational disparities, enabling every child to attain a stable and inclusive education.

Erdal Yıldırım, ERG’s board chair, emphasized the importance of addressing these disparities, saying, “No child should be left behind in accessing quality education, and our policies must reflect this commitment to equal opportunity.”