Prosecutors seek arrest of opposition district mayor, 17 others in İstanbul

Turkish prosecutors have requested the arrest of Alaattin Köseler, a main opposition party mayor in İstanbul, and 17 others on charges of bid rigging and forming a criminal organization, Turkish Minute reported.

Köseler, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was among 21 people initially detained last week as part of an investigation launched by the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. The number of suspects later rose to 22 following the detention of an additional person.

The suspects were taken to the hospital for medical checks before being transferred to Beykoz Courthouse for legal proceedings on Monday morning. Prosecutors have referred 18 of the suspects including Köseler to court for arrest, while requesting judicial supervision for four others.

Prosecutors claim irregularities in municipal tenders and the formation of a criminal network. Among the detainees is Köseler’s chief of staff.

Köseler was elected mayor with 45.8 percent of the vote in Beykoz, defeating his closest rival from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The municipality was previously run by an AKP mayor.

The mayor’s detention, which follows a wave of investigations and arrests targeting CHP municipalities in İstanbul, has sparked criticism and condemnation from CHP officials.

The CHP and government critics argue that these investigations are an attempt to discredit the party and weaken İsatanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is seen as a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan if Erdoğan seeks another term in the next presidential election.

The opposition claims the government is using the judiciary to target CHP-run municipalities in retaliation for the party’s success in last year’s local elections.

Additionally, CHP municipalities have been the subject of investigations over alleged financial irregularities and unpaid debts to the government.