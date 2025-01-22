Probe into ex-Grey Wolves leader’s murder ends without charges for alleged masterminds

Turkish prosecutors have dropped an investigation into 22 suspects, including prominent nationalist figures, over the assassination of former Grey Wolves leader Sinan Ateş, sparking allegations of a cover-up, Turkish Minute reported.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office ruled that there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges against the suspects, including Grey Wolves leader Ahmet Yiğit Yıldırım and former Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) lawmaker Olcay Kılavuz, despite widespread claims that these far-right figures orchestrated the murder. The decision comes after a separate trial convicted five people, including the gunman and his accomplices, while failing to examine the alleged political motives behind the killing.

Family demands justice

Ateş, 38, was shot dead in broad daylight in Ankara on December 30, 2022, in what many see as a politically motivated execution. A former leader of the ultranationalist Grey Wolves, the youth wing of the MHP, Ateş had fallen out with party leadership before his assassination. His family and supporters have repeatedly accused high-level MHP figures of ordering the hit, but authorities have so far focused only on the executioners, not those who allegedly orchestrated the crime.

His widow, Ayşe Ateş, denounced the prosecutors’ decision, saying the ruling leaves key questions unanswered.

“This decision means the masterminds behind my husband’s murder will never be held accountable,” she said in a statement on X. “While those with blood on their hands are allowed to live freely, my daughters and I are left to live under constant threats.”

Ayşe Ateş also directly addressed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had assigned her a security detail after she spoke out against the MHP’s alleged role in the murder.

“The protection you gave me is now meaningless,” she said. “If they had the courage to kill Sinan Ateş just a kilometer from your office, what won’t they do now?”

The trial at Ankara’s 32nd High Criminal Court resulted in aggravated life sentences for hitman Eray Özyağcı and four other defendants, but it avoided examining political links to the crime. Five other defendants were acquitted.

Critics argue that the decision of non-prosecution is a deliberate effort to shield MHP leadership from scrutiny.

The MHP, allied to Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), has largely remained silent on the case, while its members have dismissed allegations of involvement. However, critics argue that the ruling AKP has been reluctant to challenge the nationalist party, fearing it could destabilize their political alliance.