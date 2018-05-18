Pro-Kurdish singer beaten up in Turkey’s Bakırköy Prison after refusing strip search

Pınar Aydınlar, a famous folk singer and a council member of Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was beaten by guardians at İstanbul’s Bakırköy Women Prison after refusing a strip search, according to a report by Cumhuriyet daily.

Aydınlar was arrested on Tuesday due to a final judgment by the İzmir 2nd High Criminal Court, immediately upon her arrival at İstanbul Atatürk Airport from Germany.

The court’s original verdict, in which Aydınlar was convicted of “disseminating terrorist propaganda” in an election campaign speech in İzmir province in 2015, was two years and one month in prison, which was reduced to 10 months on appeal.

Following her arrest, she was brought to Bakırköy Women Prison in İstanbul, where she will spend seven and a half months. On her way to İstanbul from Germany early in the morning, Aydınlar tweeted a message to her followers, saying, “I don’t prefer Europe’s fancy streets to my country’s prisons. Time to come back! Hope to see you in free days! Jin Jiyan Azadi [women, life, freedom]!” (turkeypurge.com)

