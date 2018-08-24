Pro-Kurdish HDP’s former deputy Leyla Birlik flees Turkey

A former parliamentarian for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has illegally crossed over to Greece to apply for asylum there and been detained by police, according to a report by pro-government CNN Türk.

HDP’s former deputy Leyla Birlik was kept under arrest in Turkey between November 2016 and January 2017 on charges of making propaganda for a terrorist organization. She was then released pending trial with a ban on international travel. She was reportedly given a 21-month prison sentence for allegedly insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in January this year.

CNN Türk reported that Birlik was calling HDP colleagues in Greece and Turkey for help with claiming asylum, as she believed that police in Alexandroupoli would send her to a repatriation center.

The number of asylum claims by Turkish citizens in Greece has soared since a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016. According to the figures released by Greek Migration Policy Ministry, 17 Turkish citizens sought asylum in 2013, 41 in 2014, 42 in 2015 and 189 in 2016, 153 of them following the coup attempt.

However, 1,827 Turkish citizens applied for asylum in Greece in 2017, while 1,839 Turkish citizens applied for asylum in the year of 2018 from January to July – 687 of them in the month of July alone, online news outlet T24 reported.

On the other hand, over 5,000 people have been prevented from leaving Turkey on suspicion of being members of the Gülen movement. (SCF with Ahval)

