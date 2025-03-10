Pro-government Turkish columnist faces backlash over hate speech against Alawites in Syria

A Turkish columnist has come under fire for hate speech after referring to Nusayris, a sect of Alawites in Syria, as “dogs of imperialism” in a recent opinion piece published by the pro-government Yeni Şafak newspaper.

In his column titled “Sizce de öyle değil mi?” (“Don’t You Think So?”), İsmail Kılıçarslan criticized Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), for expressing concern over recent attacks on Nusayris in Syria’s Latakia province, where 973 civilians were killed over three days amid intense fighting between forces associated with Syria’s new government and those loyal to deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Kılıçarslan claimed Özel was defending the Nusayris, whom he described as “dogs” supporting imperialist forces in the region.

“The Nusayris are being slaughtered, not because of their religious beliefs, but because they are still vile enough to kill civilians in Syria, acting as dogs of imperialism.”

His remarks sparked outrage, particularly among Turkey’s Alevi community.

Turkey’s Alevi Federation (ABF) announced plans to file a criminal complaint against Kılıçarslan. ABF Vice President Aydın Deniz condemned the column, stating that hate speech against Alevis has long been met with impunity in Turkey.

“We will file our complaint and have also decided to bring this issue to parliament,” Deniz said. “Despite repeated cases of discrimination, hate speech against Alawites continues without consequence. This impunity has emboldened those who target not only Alawites in Turkey but also those abroad.”

The Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) condemned Kılıçarslan on X, accusing the columnist of glorifying the massacre of Alevis in Syria and targeting Alevis in Turkey. The party stated that they protested the newspaper in Ankara and İstanbul.

“We will not remain silent against those who incite massacres in our country and region,” TİP said in a statement on social media.

The controversy comes amid escalating violence in Syria, particularly in the cities of Latakia and Tartus, where Nusayris form a majority. Over the past three days, attacks have reportedly targeted civilians in the region.