Pro-Erdoğan propagandist threatens Turkish President’s critics with bloodshed

In appalling remarks, a pro-Erdoğan propagandist and hate preacher, Fatih Tezcan, threatened opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with murder.

“Are you aware of the lists that contain whom we will round up if we once again take to the streets? How will you protect your wives and children from us?” Tezcan threatened in a Youtube video he shared on Tuesday.

“You say we will overthrow and execute Tayyip Erdoğan. How will you protect your wife and children from us? In return for one drop blood of Erdoğan millions of [drops of] blood shall be shed in this country. If you do something like this to Erdogan, if his fingernails bleed, do you know what will befall you in this country? “Are you aware of the lists that contain [the names] whom we will round up if we once again take to the streets? Are you aware of the lists, the caches and the things that will happen in case of a coup against and execution of Erdoğan,” Tezcan threatened.

Celal Çelik, the lawyer of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and its leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, said in a statement on Twitter that they would file a criminal complaint about Fatih Tezcan.

Previously another pro-Erdoğan writer, Sevda Noyan, made controversial remarks on May 3 on a pro-government tv channel that sent shock waves across Turkey as she said she had a list of her neighbors and would kill those who are anti-government or pro-coup in the event of a new coup attempt in the country.

Turkey survived a military coup attempt on July 15, 2016, as a result of which 249 people lost their lives while more than 1,000 others were injured.

