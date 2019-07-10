Presidency seeks to strip opposition leader and 9 deputies of immunity

A presidential summary of proceedings seeking the removal of the parliamentary immunity of Turkey’s main opposition leader and nine opposition deputies has made its way to the Turkish parliament, Turkish media reports said on Tuesday.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu; CHP deputies Özgür Özel, Oğuz Kaan Salıcı and Mehmet Göker; Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) deputies Kemal Bülbül, Meral Danış Bektaş, Alican Önlü, Ömer Öcalan and Ayşe Sürücü; and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputy Cemal Enginyurt are the members of parliament likely to face prosecution if their immunity is lifted.

The prosecution of members of parliament has been possible since the CHP and the MHP lent support to a 2016 proposal submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on removing deputies’ immunity from prosecution.

The immunity of all deputies who face investigation was lifted in May 2016. (turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!