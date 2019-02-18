Police officer seen harassing a female protestor in Ankara

A university student who was detained for participating in a protest organized by Solidarity Association of Prisoners Families (TAYAD) in Ankara on Saturday was apparently harassed by a police officer during the detention as captured by an observer’s camera.

The photos were posted on Twitter by purged teacher and activist Acun Karadağ.

In reaction to the incident, main opposition deputy Sezgin Tanrıkulu tweeted that it was a shame and that the police officer should be immediately dismissed and investigated.

Deputy from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu on Monday submitted a parliamentary question to Vice President Fuat Oktay asking what measures were taken after the incident.

Hinting at the infamous February 28 process of 1997 during which the military backing staunch secularists violated the basic human rights of veiled women, Gergerlioğlu asked if the Islamist government would make an official statement on the incident or not. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

