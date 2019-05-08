Peace petition signatory academic goes to prison this week

Professor Füsun Üstel will be the first jailed academic who signed a peace petition in 2016.

Academics have gathered on May 7 for Prof. Füsun Üstel whose 15-month prison term was approved by the İstanbul Regional Court of Justice 3rd Penal Chamber, bianet reported.

Speaking at the farewell event, Üstel said, “We are not at the point where the word ends, but begins. As citizens, as individuals, we will raise our demand for living in peace.”

Üstel will serve 11 months in prison and is expected to go to prison this week.

The İstanbul Regional Appeals Court on March 3 upheld the prison sentence of Üstel, who signed a peace petition along with 1,128 other academics in 2016 calling on the Turkish government to halt military operations in the predominantly Kurdish southeastern region of the country.

The İstanbul 32nd High Criminal Court previously handed down a one year, three month sentence to Professor Üstel for disseminating terrorist propaganda. Üstel refused the offer of a suspension.

Turkish officials opened investigations into the signatories of the peace petition, and in 137 of the cases the academics were handed down prison sentences.

Turkey started military operations in the Southeast targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorists, eventually causing the death of dozens of civilians and the destruction of some residential parts of the cities.

