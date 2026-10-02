PACE urges Turkey to end repression of LGBTQ+ people, rights defenders

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has called on Turkey to end what it described as repression of LGBTQ+ people and human rights defenders and to protect their fundamental freedoms.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday based on a report by British lawmaker Sam Rushworth, PACE expressed concern about what it described as a deterioration in the situation of LGBTQ+ people in Turkey, citing restrictions on freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly as well as arrests and prosecutions of activists and human rights defenders.

The resolution comes as Turkish authorities are carrying out a nationwide crackdown launched on September 12 under an operation called “My Family Is Safe.” Legal proceedings have targeted 162 people, nine associations and 13 businesses across 15 provinces, with at least 116 people detained and 82 jailed pending trial. Rights organizations have been raided, and authorities have moved to shut down two LGBTQ+ groups. Courts have also blocked 419 social media accounts and initiated proceedings to restrict another 107, while a number of websites have been blocked.

PACE described the crackdown as a sign of further democratic backsliding in Turkey and expressed alarm over what it said was the use of a narrative about protecting the family to target LGBTQ+ people and those defending their rights.

The assembly also raised concerns about restrictions on Pride marches and other peaceful gatherings as well as hostile and discriminatory rhetoric against LGBTQ+ people, including by public officials, which it said contributed to stigmatization and hostility.

It called on Turkish authorities to end criminal and administrative measures targeting LGBTQ+ people and rights defenders, refrain from adopting legislation that discriminates against LGBTQ+ people and ensure they can exercise their fundamental rights without discrimination or fear of reprisal.

The resolution called for the immediate release of people detained over their human rights work, sexual orientation or gender identity and for charges stemming from the exercise of freedom of expression, assembly and association to be dropped. It also urged authorities to ensure access to lawyers, protection from ill-treatment and fair trial guarantees for those in detention.

PACE further called on Turkey to lift restrictions on websites and social media accounts as well as bans on Pride marches and other LGBTQ+ events. It urged public officials to refrain from rhetoric that could incite hatred or discrimination and called for effective action against hate speech and hate-motivated violence.

The assembly urged Turkey to bring its laws and practices into line with its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and other Council of Europe standards and to fully implement relevant judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior officials from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have increasingly portrayed LGBTQ+ visibility as a threat to public morality and family values, while authorities have for years restricted Pride marches and targeted LGBTQ+ advocacy.