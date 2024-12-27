Over 324,000 Turkish university students suspend studies amid economic crisis

More than 324,000 university students in Turkey have paused or abandoned their education over the past five years, as continued economic hardship and rising living costs force many to leave school, according to a report by the Birgün daily.

The data show that in 2024 alone, 56,107 students did not continue their enrollment and the total number reported between 2019 and 2024 was 324,821. The figures were disclosed in response to a parliamentary inquiry by Bekir Başevirgen, an opposition lawmaker from the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Başevirgen blamed the government’s economic policies for the large number of students who have been forced to discontinue their studies.

“Thousands of students can no longer afford housing, food and other basic expenses,” he said. “The government’s failed economic policies have stolen their dreams.”

Başevirgen noted that 1.18 million students enrolled in universities outside their home provinces in 2024, which increased the financial pressure they experienced due to housing and travel costs.

“Many students are now forced to work while studying, but thousands have simply given up,” he said.

The number of students suspending or terminating their studies has steadily risen in recent years. According to the Ministry of National Education, 45,382 students discontinued their studies in 2019. That number rose to 47,302 in 2020, dropped slightly to 37,565 in 2021, and then surged to 63,612 in 2022 and 74,851 in 2023.

Turkey’s economy has faced significant challenges since 2018, marked by high inflation, currency devaluation and rising unemployment. The economic crisis, exacerbated by political instability and global financial trends, has severely impacted households across the country.

For students, the situation has been particularly dire. Skyrocketing housing costs, reduced purchasing power and limited access to financial aid have forced many to choose between continuing their education and meeting basic living expenses. As a result, many students have had to forego their university education.