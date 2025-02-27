Opposition mayor among 21 detained in İstanbul dawn raids in bid-rigging probe

Turkish police detained another main opposition party mayor in İstanbul along with 20 others in pre-dawn raids, part of a bid-rigging and corruption investigation, Turkish Minute reported.

Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, a member of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was detained at 4:00 a.m. in a raid conducted by the financial crimes unit of the İstanbul Police Department.

Prosecutors have issued detention and search and seizure warrants for 20 other suspects on allegations of bid-rigging, forming a criminal organization, membership in a criminal organization and aiding in its activities. Köseler and the other detainees were taken to the İstanbul Police Department for questioning, while searches at the Beykoz Municipality continue.

Köseler’s detention has sparked criticism and condemnation from CHP officials.

CHP leader Özgür Özel condemned the operation in a statement on X, saying the post-election crackdown on opposition mayors reflects “the desperation of a political party and its leaders who, after losing local power for the first time in 20 years, now realize they will also lose their central power in the next election.” He described Köseler’s detention as an attempt “to defy the will of the people through a judiciary that has been turned into a tool of vengeance.”

Köseler was elected mayor with 45.8 percent of the vote in Beykoz, defeating his closest rival from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The municipality was previously run by an AKP mayor.

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, also a CHP member facing multiple investigations, criticized the raid, saying, “Whatever the accusation may be, a mayor who would willingly come in for questioning does not deserve a home raid at 4:00 a.m. This is nothing but a reflection of personal resentment and anger. These practices bring no benefit to our country or our people.”

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik echoed the criticism, saying, “His whereabouts are known, and he would testify if summoned. Treating a 65-year-old mayor this way is the latest link in a chain of oppression.”

Crackdown on CHP intensifies

Thursday’s detentions follow a wave of investigations and arrests targeting CHP municipalities in İstanbul, as a result of which two party mayors from the Esenyurt and Beşiktaş districts were removed from office and arrested.

In addition an İstanbul court ruled earlier this month for the arrest of 10 senior municipal officials from the CHP on terrorism charges.

The CHP and government critics argue that these investigations are an attempt to discredit the party and weaken İmamoğlu, who is seen as a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan if Erdoğan seeks another term in the next presidential election.

The opposition claims the government is using the judiciary to target CHP-run municipalities in retaliation for the party’s success in last year’s local elections.

Additionally, CHP municipalities have been subjected to investigations over alleged financial irregularities and unpaid debts to the government.