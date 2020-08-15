Opposition deputy announces July human rights toll in Turkey

Sezgin Tanrıkulu, a deputy from Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and a prominent human rights activist, on August 13 released his human rights report for July 2020, stating that “rights violations have become government policy.”

The report included the following data from July 2020:

Violation of the right to life: 54 people died in armed clashes; 61 refugees were found dead; 36 women were killed in domestic violence; and 10 workers succumbed to workplace accidents.

Torture and ill-treatment: 170 people, four of whom were underage, and 43 prison inmates were subjected to torture and ill-treatment.

Freedom of expression: Three journalists were detained, two were convicted and three were the subject of investigations; 178 Internet access denial decisions were taken by authorities; 20 people who wanted to exercise their freedom of expression were detained, six were investigated and one was fined.

Right to association: Four local administrators were dismissed from their posts, 34 politicians were arrested, three were convicted and one political party building was raided.

Freedom of assembly: Police disrupted 110 events and press meetings; 10 events were banned; 316 people were detained during press meetings, rallies and demonstrations; and 62 people were convicted on charges related to participating in protests and demonstrations.

Commenting on the report to the ANKA news agency, Tanrıkulu said, “The report reveals that the government can only maintain its rule with violations of rights.”

