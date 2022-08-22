No ruling from top court in case of maid found dead in AKP deputy’s home

Although it has been 27 months since an application was filed at Turkey’s Constitutional Court regarding the suspicious death of an Uzbek maid in the home of a ruling party lawmaker, the court has not yet issued any ruling, Turkish Minute reported.

Twenty-three-year-old Nadira Kadirova was working as a maid in the home of Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy Şirin Ünal when she was found dead on Sept. 23, 2019 with gunshot wounds to the chest. The gun that killed her belonged to Ünal. Kadirova’s death was ruled a suicide and the case was closed in March 2020.

İlyas Doğan, the lawyer for Kadirova’s family, filed a petition at the Constitutional Court in June 2020 demanding that Turkish authorities restart an investigation into the circumstances of her death. The court has not yet issued a ruling.

Doğan said although all the procedures have been completed concerning their application at the top court, the court has not yet made any decision despite the passage of months.

Kadirova’s brother, Muhammet Ali Kadirov, complained about the lack of justice in the suspicious death of his sister while accusing the AKP deputy of killing Nadira.

“A deputy sexually abuses and kills a 23-year woman and faces no legal consequences because he has parliamentary immunity. Damn such a lawmaker,” said the brother, as he called on people to raise their voices for justice to be served in Nadira’s death.

Crime scene photographs revealed that Nadira’s room looked like there had been a struggle as there was an overturned vase, lamp, coffee table and flowers scattered over the floor. The photographs also show pools of blood in four different places in the room.

A report from the Ankara Police Department’s forensics branch said there were no traces of gunshot residue on Kadirova’s hands, which were checked several hours after the incident, according to the lawyer.

Women’s activists have argued that Kadirova’s death was highly suspicious and that they feared a coverup.

