New indictment seeks additional prison term for jailed Istanbul mayor over alleged misuse of municipal funds

Prosecutors in Turkey have filed a new indictment against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, seeking up to two years in prison on charges that he misused municipal funds while serving as a district mayor from 2014 to 2019, according to court documents, Turkish media reported.

The indictment, drafted by the Special Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, accuses İmamoğlu of “abuse of office” during his tenure as mayor of Beylikduzu, a district on Istanbul’s western outskirts. Prosecutors allege that he used a car owned by his private company as an official vehicle and had its expenses covered by the municipality.

İmamoğlu, who is currently under arrest and has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), denies wrongdoing. His lawyers have previously described similar investigations as politically motivated, a claim Turkish authorities deny.

In addition to İmamoğlu, the indictment lists 11 other defendants, including municipal officials and staff members. Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences ranging from six months to two years for most of the defendants on charges of abuse of office.

One defendant, Ercan Dogan, faces a sentence of three months to one year in prison on charges of aiding abuse of office.

The indictment also states that one of the defendants, Mehmet Zeki Canakci, allegedly committed the new offense while under a probation measure related to a prior conviction, which prosecutors say would constitute a violation of the terms of his supervised release.

A local criminal court has accepted the indictment and is expected to schedule the first hearing in the coming days.

İmamoğlu was detained in March 2025 as part of a corruption investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, a case opposition parties have described as an attempt to neutralize President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s strongest political challenger. His arrest days later triggered protests across Turkey and sparked criticism from international rights groups and foreign governments.

The 55-year-old politician, who rose to national prominence after defeating Erdoğan’s allies in İstanbul mayoral races three times, faces multiple charges, including corruption, bribery and “political espionage.” Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences that would amount to more than 2,000 years, according to court documents.

His arrest came after his main opposition CHP made significant gains in the 2024 local elections, dealing a major blow to Erdoğan and his political allies. Despite being jailed, İmamoğlu was later named the CHP’s presidential candidate in a symbolic primary vote that drew participation from more than 15 million people.