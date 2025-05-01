More than 400 detained in İstanbul for attempting to march to Taksim on May Day

More than 400 people were detained in İstanbul on Thursday as they attempted to march to the city’s iconic Taksim Square to mark International Workers’ Day, despite a government ban on gatherings in the area, Turkish Minute reported.

The İstanbul branch of the Progressive Lawyers’ Association (ÇHD), which set up a crisis desk for May Day, reported that over 400 people had been taken into custody, including nine lawyers, some of whom are members of the organization.

“Detentions have started in the streets of Mecidiyeköy of those who reject the unlawful Taksim ban and want to celebrate May Day in Taksim Square,” the group said on X.

The ÇHD updated the number of detainees throughout the day, stating in a 1:15 p.m. post that the figure had surpassed 400.

While broad access to Taksim was restricted, Turkish authorities allowed a small delegation from the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DİSK) to lay a wreath at the Atatürk Monument in memory of those killed during the 1977 May Day massacre.

On May 1, 1977, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Taksim Square. Snipers opened fire on the crowd, which led to a stampede, with many people running to Kazancı Yokuşu Street, the nearest exit from the square. Forty-one people lost their lives in the massacre.

Speaking at the monument DİSK Chairwoman Arzu Çerkezoğlu criticized the ongoing ban on May Day celebrations in Taksim, calling it symbolic of the government’s broader repression.

“Unfortunately, May Day is taking place at a time when workers in our country are experiencing a serious crisis,” Çerkezoğlu said. “Today, once again, Taksim Square, our May Day square, is under blockade. Not just the square, but the entire city of İstanbul is under siege.”

She recalled that unions were allowed to celebrate May Day in Taksim in 2010, 2011 and 2012, but the square has been off-limits since 2013.

“These barricades say a lot,” she said. “They reflect the mindset of the political power ruling the country today, a mindset that condemns millions of workers to low wages and union-free labor.”

Çerkezoğlu accused the government of increasingly relying on force, detentions and repression to maintain its grip on power. “The ban on Taksim is a result of this same authoritarian mentality,” she added, urging authorities to lift the restriction.

Extraordinary security measures were in place throughout İstanbul ahead of May Day. The İstanbul Governor’s Office imposed restrictions starting at 5 a.m., including road closures and a heavy police presence around central neighborhoods and public transit routes.

Ahead of the holiday, police arrested 100 people allegedly planning to protest in Taksim Square.

From Wednesday evening, seven metro stations and some of İstanbul’s busiest bus and streetcar stops were closed off, according to city authorities.