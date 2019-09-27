More than 26,000 people investigated for insulting Turkish president in 2018

A total of 26,115 people were investigated on allegations of insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan throughout the year of 2018, indicating a 30 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Turkish media.

A total of 4,480 of these investigations turned into court cases, and 2,462 of the suspects, including 19 under age, have received various punishments.

On Monday a social media user from Turkey’s Van province was given a 12-year prison sentence for insulting Erdoğan.

Canan Kaftancıoğlu, an official from the main opposition party, was also sentenced to one-and-a-half years for allegedly insulting the Turkish president.

Hundreds of people in Turkey, even high school students, face charges of insulting President Erdoğan.

The slightest criticism is considered insult, and there has been a significant rise in the number of cases in which people inform on others claiming that they insulted the president, the government or government officials. (turkishminute.com)

