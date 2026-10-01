Mersin mayor among 59 detained in corruption probes targeting 3 CHP-run municipalities

Mersin Mayor Vahap Seçer was among three mayors and 59 other people detained Thursday in corruption investigations involving public procurement at three municipalities in the southern Turkish province of Mersin, the DHA news agency reported.

Seçer, a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) who also serves as president of the Union of Municipalities of Turkey (TBB), was detained along with Yenişehir Mayor Abdullah Özyiğit and Mezitli Mayor Ahmet Serkan Tuncer in simultaneous early-morning operations ordered by the Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Police also searched the homes of people for whom detention warrants had been issued.

Tuncer was expelled from the CHP on September 18 and is no longer a member of the party.

The investigation into the Mersin Metropolitan Municipality concerns 13 tenders and 63 direct procurement transactions that allegedly caused a public loss of approximately 331 million lira ($6.7 million).

The investigation dates back to March, when prosecutors seized 314 tender and direct procurement files involving four companies from the municipality. The files were subsequently examined by the Directorate General of Public Accounts at the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

An expert report completed in July identified what investigators described as irregularities, including technical specifications favoring particular products, restrictions on competition and the division of purchases into smaller contracts to allow the use of direct procurement procedures.

Witness statements cited by investigators also alleged that some tenders and direct procurements were steered toward predetermined companies and that other firms were organized to submit competing bids.

Separate investigations into the Mezitli and Yenişehir municipalities identified alleged public losses of 1.01 billion lira ($20.6 million) and 105 million lira ($2.1 million), respectively, bringing the total alleged losses under investigation across the three municipalities to about 1.45 billion lira ($29.5 million).

Tuncer is also under investigation on suspicion of managing an armed criminal organization for allegedly ordering attacks on businesses owned by people with whom he had disputes. DHA reported that the alleged targets included the New Party’s provincial headquarters and a media outlet called Çağın Medya.

The New Party was founded in July by Özgür Özel and 90 lawmakers who left the CHP following months of internal turmoil and is now the largest opposition group in parliament.

Seçer, who has served as Mersin mayor since 2019, was re-elected in 2024 and was elected president of the TBB in May 2026.

The CHP sent a delegation headed by party spokesperson Müslim Sarı to Mersin following the detentions.

Sarı criticized what he described as unequal use of judicial measures, contrasting Thursday’s detentions with the treatment of people linked to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the investment fund investigation that has dominated Turkey’s agenda in recent weeks.

He pointed to former minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya and her husband, for whom prosecutors sought an asset freeze, and Mustafa Yazıcı, the son of senior AKP politician Hayati Yazıcı, who was questioned and released with a travel ban.

New Party leader Özel also questioned the timing of the Mersin operation, arguing that it was intended to divert attention from the fund crisis.

Thursday’s operation is the latest in a series of investigations targeting opposition-run municipalities since the CHP’s strong showing in the March 2024 local elections, when it finished ahead of Erdoğan’s AKP nationwide for the first time in decades.

Mersin has previously figured in the investigations. In April police detained 33 people in an investigation into alleged bribery and tender irregularities at Yenişehir Municipality. Twelve suspects, including Deputy Mayor Ümit Civan, were later arrested pending trial.

In June a Turkish court arrested Silifke Mayor Mustafa Turgut along with other suspects in another investigation involving allegations of bribery, embezzlement, bid-rigging and abuse of office.

The nationwide investigations intensified after İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, one of Erdoğan’s most prominent political rivals, was detained and jailed on corruption charges in March 2025. Dozens of other opposition mayors and municipal officials have since been detained or arrested in cases involving allegations of bribery, bid-rigging, abuse of office and terrorism-related offenses.

Opposition parties have described the investigations as politically motivated and aimed at weakening Erdoğan’s rivals and reversing their gains in the 2024 local elections. The government denies accusations of political interference in the judiciary and claims the investigations are being conducted independently.

This article is republished from Turkish Minute.