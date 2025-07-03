Medical examination of jailed Istanbul district mayor finds signs of lymphoma 

Symptoms of lymphoma have been noted in a pathology report for Mehmet Murat Çalık, the mayor of Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district, who was arrested in March during a sweeping crackdown on the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Turkish media reported.

Çalık had previously undergone treatment for leukemia and lymphoma and has reportedly lost around 15 kilograms while in custody. He has also been experiencing thyroid-related health issues. His lawyers have argued that his continued incarceration threatens his life, especially considering his fight with cancer and the prison environment.

Following the release of the recent pathology results, Çalık’s lawyers issued a statement and said medical examinations had revealed serious health concerns and that Çalık should be released immediately for proper medical care.

“According to recent bone marrow pathology results, abnormal findings originating from the lymphatic system have been detected, raising strong suspicion of lymphoma [lymph cancer]. This situation is not merely a health issue; it represents a potentially irreversible and life-threatening risk. At this stage, every action — or lack thereof — carries serious consequences. The high probability of recurrence of the leukemia and lymphoma that Çalık previously overcame makes it imperative that treatment begin without delay. However, the conditions of detention pose a significant obstacle to both the accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.”

Çalık was detained on March 19 during the early stages of a large-scale investigation targeting İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and his close circle. He spent several days in custody before a court arrested him on March 23 on charges that include corruption-related offenses such as bribery and membership in a criminal organization.

He was first held in the notorious Silivri Prison in İstanbul and later transferred to Buca Prison in İzmir, a move his legal team strongly opposed due to the distance from his medical care and support network.

Following Çalık’s arrest, the Interior Ministry suspended him from office under Article 127 of the Turkish Constitution and Article 47 of Municipal Law No. 5393.

Özgür Çelik, chair of the CHP’s İstanbul provincial branch, had previously called for Çalık’s immediate release. “Our mayor was jailed on baseless allegations and moved hundreds of kilometers from his doctors and family. The risk to his health cannot be ignored. Mehmet Murat Çalık must be released immediately.”

The crackdown on opposition figures has intensified since the arrest of İmamoğlu, a leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2028 presidential race. İmamoğlu was detained on March 19 and later jailed on corruption charges widely viewed as politically motivated, sparking mass protests and heightening political tensions across the country. The investigation has since expanded to target 47 municipal officials and opposition figures, resulting in 30 arrests. Critics say the sweeping probe is aimed at weakening the opposition and consolidating power ahead of a potential snap election.