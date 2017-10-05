Man, who attempted pretentious suicide to promote Turkey’s Erdoğan, commits murder

A man whose pretentious suicide attempt was prevented fabulously by Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in December 2015 killed a man who was allegedly in a relationship with his wife on Monday in İstanbul.

The incident occurred in the Sultangazi district of the city early on Sunday when locals informed fire crews after seeing smoke rising from a residential building. After police arrived at the scene to investigate they found a dead body in the apartment.

Police have identified the victim as Celal Doğancık, who was working as a DJ in entertainment venues around İstanbul. Investigators found signs indicating that he was choked to death before the apartment was set alight.

The main suspect in the murder is Vezir Çatraş, who was in 2015 prevented from committing suicide on the Bosphorus Bridge by Erdoğan. Çatraş and two of his acquaintances were detained by police and he confessed to the killing during his testimony, saying the victim was having an affair with his wife.

Her wife had reportedly separated from him in April 2016, leaving him behind with two children.

Back on Dec. 25, 2015, Çatraş was talked down from a suicide attempt by Erdoğan, who was crossing the bridge at the time. It was speculated that he was paid for a suicide attempt that was planned to promote Erdoğan politically. He subsequently said he had been suffering with financial difficulties and was hired to work in a public institution upon the instruction of Erdoğan after the incident.

