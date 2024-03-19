LGBTQ groups subject to harassment during Nevruz celebrations

LGBTQ groups were subject to physical harassment and insults during a celebration to the mark the spring festival of Nevruz in Istanbul’s Yenikapı Square, the Bianet news website reported.

Nevruz is traditionally marked by Kurds in the second half of March as the first day of spring, with colorful celebrations across the country’s predominantly Kurdish southeast and bigger cities such as Istanbul and Izmir.

Thousands gathered for the event in the square, including LGBTQ groups who unfurled rainbow flags to celebrate their sexual identity. Another group in the square suddenly started hurling insults and physically attacking them, with the result that the LGBTQ group was forced to leave the venue.

Following the incident Özgül Saki from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) criticized the attack, saying homophobia was more visible than ever. She added that in these troubling times where homosexuals are facing great oppression, it was important to show solidarity.

Saki also criticized the police for trying to prevent women’s groups with feminist banners, LGBTQ groups with rainbow flags and Kurdish groups from entering the square. Unfortunately, heavy-handed police intervention is common during Nevruz celebrations.

Saki explained that this hatred of sexual minorities, women and ethnic minorities was fueled by government rhetoric. “It is our duty to stand firmly against the government’s politics, which propels hate,” she said.

Although homosexuality has been legal throughout modern Turkey’s history, gay people regularly face harassment and abuse.

It is common for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other politicians from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) to attack LGBTQ people and accuse them of perversion and ruining family values. He also made anti-LGBTQ propaganda a central part of his re-election campaign in May 2023.

Turkey was ranked 48th among 49 countries as regards the human rights of LGBT people, according to the 2022 Rainbow Europe Map published by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA)-Europe in May.