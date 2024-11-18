Landlords in İstanbul accused of exploiting refugees with deportation scheme

Some landlords in İstanbul are allegedly exploiting refugees by demanding large upfront rental payments and then orchestrating their deportation to pocket the rent, according to claims by lawyers and victims, the Mezopotamya Agency reported on Friday.

The allegations gained attention after Iranian business owner Soohasadat Mojsenalhosseini, 27, described her ordeal. Mojsenalhosseini has been running a restaurant in İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district for a year. Last month, she paid six months’ rent in advance for her restaurant space. Shortly afterward, her landlord filed a police complaint accusing her of “insulting behavior,” leading to her detention at the Selimpaşa Repatriation Center.

Mojsenalhosseini was ultimately held on the grounds of an alleged administrative violation related to appropriate registration with social security agencies. She spent a month at the center before being released following appeals, allowing her to return to her business.

However, her landlord, identified as Erkan E., reacted aggressively upon learning of her return. On November 12, he reportedly stormed into the restaurant, threatening Mojsenalhosseini and her staff with a machete. Though no injuries were reported, the restaurant suffered damage. Security footage captured the incident and Erkan E. was arrested, but later released by prosecutors after being charged with attempted assault and weapons violations.

Shortly afterward, Mojsenalhosseini was detained again based on another complaint made by the landlord, raising further questions about systemic abuse.

Hebun Hakan Akkaya, Mojsenalhosseini’s lawyer, claimed her case reflects a broader exploitation scheme targeting vulnerable foreign nationals.

“Landlords are demanding six months’ or a year’s rent in advance. Once they have the payment, they file complaints with the intent of having the tenants deported, ensuring they keep the rent without fulfilling the lease terms,” Akkaya said.

He explained that these complaints often hinge on minor or fabricated accusations, creating a legal pretext for landlords to trigger deportation proceedings. According to Akkaya, this tactic leaves tenants in a precarious position where they cannot effectively contest the claims or retrieve their funds.

The lawyer also noted how this exploitation intersects with systemic flaws in Turkey’s deportation practices, particularly the lack of judicial oversight in such cases.

“Under the current system, foreign nationals can be detained based solely on unsubstantiated complaints,” Akkaya said. “Once detained, individuals face two outcomes: a repatriation order or prolonged detention in repatriation centers.”

Expanding on the conditions in these centers, Akkaya painted a grim picture of life for detainees. “The conditions at these centers are far from humane,” he said, citing restricted access to clients, exorbitant commissary prices and severe security measures. He described such facilities as de facto prisons.

“This is a clear violation of fundamental freedoms. Detaining someone on administrative grounds without judicial review contradicts both legal principles and basic human rights,” he added.

The lawyer recommended urgent reforms to Turkey’s deportation and detention policies, emphasizing the need to restrict administrative powers. “The presumption of innocence must be upheld. If someone is accused of a crime, evidence must be presented in court,” Akkaya said.

Calls for accountability and systemic change continue to mount as Mojsenalhosseini’s case continues to shed light on what some describe as a deeply flawed and abusive system.