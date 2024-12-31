Kyrgyzstan transfers management of Gülen-linked Sapat schools to Turkey

The government of Kyrgyzstan has transferred the management of Sapat schools, affiliated with the Gülen movement, to Turkey’s state-run Maarif Foundation, according to an official government statement issued on Tuesday.

The decision follows years of pressure from Ankara. The Sapat schools were linked with the Gülen movement, a faith-based group inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, which the Turkish government has declared to be a terrorist organization. The movement strongly denies any involvement in terrorism.

Established in 1992, the Sapat network of 20 schools, serving over 11,000 students across the country, has been recognized as a leading educational institution in Kyrgyzstan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement since corruption investigations revealed in December 2013 implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoğan as well as some members of his family and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement a terrorist organization and began to pursue its members. He intensified the crackdown following a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement denied involvement in the abortive putsch.

Following the failed coup, the Turkish government shut down 1,069 privately-run schools and 15 universities due to their affiliation with the Gülen movement.

The recent move marks a reversal for Kyrgyzstan, which had previously rejected Turkey’s efforts to close or seize the schools. In 2017, then-President Almazbek Atambayev called the institutions a “source of national pride” and rejected Ankara’s accusations against the staff.

“Those who call Sapat teachers terrorists should see a doctor,” Atambayev said, adding that the schools were widely supported by Kyrgyz citizens and employed mostly local educators. He also pledged to expand Kyrgyzstan’s investment in education rather than closing schools.

The Maarif Foundation, which was established prior to the coup attempt through legislation in the Turkish parliament, has vigorously pursued the transfer of Gülen-linked educational institutions around the world.

A total of 232 schools across 21 countries have been taken over by the Turkish government since the coup attempt in July 2016.

The Gülen-linked schools were once widely applauded by the Justice and Development Party government and its officials for their academic success and role in introducing Turkish culture and language to the world. They were promoted as “bridges of peace” for their role in the improvement of intercultural and inter-religious dialogue.

Many government officials used to visit these schools during their foreign visits and attended their events.

The takeover of the Gülen-linked schools by Maarif led to protests from the students and their parents in many of those countries where the schools were praised for their academic achievements. The takeovers took place despite objections from students and their parents.

Most Turkish teachers in Gülen-linked schools abroad had to flee, fearing arrest or extradition to Turkey and many took refuge in Europe, the US or Canada.