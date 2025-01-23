Kurdish prisoner suffers long-term health problems after assault by guards

The health of Ahmet Kaya, a prisoner who was allegedly assaulted by guards in 2023 at the Van High-Security Prison, has worsened significantly due to a lack of medical care since the attack, according to his family, the Artı Gerçek news website reported on Thursday.

Kaya’s sister Kevser said his untreated injuries have led to severe complications.

“After the attack, my brother began experiencing breathing problems, gum disease, bone degeneration and worsening stomach issues. His condition has become critical over the past two years,” she said.

Kevser Kaya added that her brother struggles to breathe due to rib injuries, requiring daily use of inhalers. His broken teeth have also gone untreated, leading to bone loss in his jaw. “Our financial struggles and the lack of medical care in prison have made his condition unbearable,” she said.

Kaya has been imprisoned since 2014 on conviction of “possession and exchange of hazardous materials without a permit” and “membership in a terrorist organization.”

The family has criticized the lack of accountability for the alleged assault. “No investigation has been launched into the guards. Instead, my brother was transferred to another prison,” Kevser Kaya said. She called on authorities and the public to ensure her brother receives the urgent medical care he needs.

During a weekly phone call with his family on January 22, Ahmet Kaya reportedly requested that an independent delegation visit the prison to investigate the conditions and his health concerns.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly documented cases of mistreatment and inadequate healthcare in Turkish prisons, particularly for political prisoners. The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and other advocacy groups have highlighted instances of overcrowding, poor sanitation, insufficient food and inadequate medical care in facilities across Turkey.