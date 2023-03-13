JWF organizes 12 events on occasion of 67th session of UN’s commission on women

The New York-based Journalists and Writers Foundation (JWF) is co-organizing 12 events on the occasion of the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67), in partnership with civil society organizations and educational institutions from around the world, Turkish Minute reported, citing the TR724 news website.

CSW67, taking place between March 6 and 17, focuses on such themes as innovation, change and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality, the empowerment of all women and girls and the challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality.

The JWF, which has been attending sessions of the UN commission on women since 2013, is organizing 12 in-person and virtual parallel events this year, in partnership with 13 nongovernmental organizations from eight countries and 30 speakers from 12 countries.

UN advocacy for women’s rights and working on innovative policy suggestions and civil society inputs to various intergovernmental agencies on the gender-sensitive implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals are among the priority working areas for the foundation.

The topics covered in the events organized by the JWF include “Protecting Women Human Rights Defenders for Sustainable Peace,” “Violence Against Women Journalists around the World,” “Intersectional Violence Against Women in Turkey” and “Integration Policies for Successful Resettlement of Refugee Women in Greece.”

Experts from around the world, including from such countries as Brazil, Greece, Germany, India, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, the UK and the US, are sharing information, experience and resources on women’s rights and gender equality at the events, TR724 said.

At this year’s events the JWF is also focusing on crimes against humanity and the arbitrary arrest and torture of women in Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran and Myanmar.

According to TR724, Kurdish singer Hozan Canê sang the song “Ez Jinim Jîyanim” (I am a living woman) that she wrote for March 8, International Women’s Day, during a reception in New York, where the JWF brought together women’s rights experts and UN diplomats.

Prestigious speakers, academics, experts, journalists and activists will discuss critical local and global issues of women’s empowerment and present innovative policy proposals for the gender-sensitive implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals at UN headquarters.

Femicides and violence against women are serious problems in Turkey, where women are killed, raped or beaten every day. Many critics say the main reason behind the situation is the policies of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, which protects violent and abusive men by affording them impunity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and prominent conservative figures in the government and media have repeatedly said they see gender equality as contradictory to the nature of men and women.