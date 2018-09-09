JWF expresses concerns over extra-judicial executions of high profile detainees in Turkish prisons

The Gülen movement-affiliated Journalists and Writers Foundation (JWF), which is based in New York, has expressed its concerns on “the clear trend of increasingly ‘high-profile’ detainees among those dead in suspicious circumstances in places of deprivation of liberty.”

Releasing a report titled “Death in Custody- Right to Life in Turkish Prisons” the JWF stated that “In particular, the family members of police officers and members of the judiciary who have in the past investigated high-level cases of corruption or other wrongdoing by individuals close to the ruling AKP (Justice and Development Party), have long shared concerns that their loved ones in prisons would become the next victim.”

Therefore, the JWF has urged the international community to ensure the protection of individuals who are at risk of arbitrary deprivation of their life because of unlawful actions in Turkish prisons by state agents acting on behalf of the Turkish government.

The JWF also called on the international community to address, as a matter of priority and importance, the deteriorating human rights situation in Turkey, including in relation to the arbitrary deprivation of life in Turkish prisons, through relevant and appropriate United Nations, Council of Europe (CoE) and other international and regional mechanisms as well as through country visits and bilateral diplomatic engagement.

The JWF strongly urged Turkish authorities to respect and ensure the right to life of persons within their jurisdiction, including when such persons are held in custody and also urged them to organize all state organs and governance structures through which public authority is exercised, including law enforcement agencies, security forces and the military, in a manner consistent with the need to respect and ensure the right to life.