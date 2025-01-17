Justice remains elusive 18 years after murder of journalist Hrant Dink: RSF

Erol Önderoğlu, Turkey representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the lack of full accountability for the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, saying that many responsible parties have yet to face justice 18 years after the assassination, Turkish Minute reported.

Dink, the editor-in-chief of the Turkish-Armenian bilingual newspaper Agos, was shot dead outside his office in central Istanbul on January 19, 2007, by Ogün Samast, then a 17-year-old jobless high school dropout. The murder sparked national and international outrage, with critics accusing Turkish authorities of failing to prevent the killing despite clear threats against Dink from ultranationalist circles.

Önderoğlu noted that Dink had been openly targeted by state security agencies, including the military and intelligence services, but was never provided with any protection.

“Eighteen years on, justice has still not been fully served,” he said, highlighting what he described as a lack of political will and legal resources to ensure accountability.

Samast was arrested the day after the murder and sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison. He was released in November 2023, prompting widespread condemnation from opposition politicians, journalists and human rights activists.

Following his release, a new indictment against Samast was merged with an ongoing trial involving 11 other suspects accused of complicity in Dink’s murder. However, a court in Istanbul dropped the charges against Samast last week, citing the statute of limitations, in alignment with the prosecutor’s recommendation.

Önderoğlu said the recent focus on individuals linked to the Gülen movement — a faith-based organization classified as a terrorist organization by the Turkish government, an accusation the movement denies — has led to a “politically fragmented” prosecution that has failed to address the full scope of responsibility for Dink’s killing.

Dink, a prominent advocate for reconciliation between Turks and Armenians, had long faced threats due to his work challenging Turkey’s official stance on the 1915 mass killings of Armenians. His murder remains a symbol of the country’s struggle with press freedom and minority rights.

Commemorations marking the 18th anniversary of his assassination are expected to be held in İstanbul, as well as in several German cities, including Berlin, Cologne and Nuremberg.