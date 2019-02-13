Journalist Salih Turan arrested on terrorism charge

Turkish police on Wednesday carried out raids and took into custody scores of people including journalists working for Kurdish media outlets and members of the Kurdish political movement, specifically the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the Artı Gerçek news website reported.

Encompassing several provinces, the operations targeted local HDP members including provincial co-chairs as well as candidates nominated for the upcoming municipal elections.

Police in İstanbul also detained journalists Salih Turan and Melike Ceyhan, who used to work for Kurdish media outlets.

Ceyhan, a former member of the Mezopotamya news agency, was reportedly taken into custody due to news she reported.

Turan, who used to work for Sputnik Kurdish service, was detained Tuesday on charges of spreading terrorist propaganda on social media, based on news he shared on his account.

He appeared before a court on Wednesday and was arrested for alleged membership in a terrorist group.

The homes of the journalists were searched and their electronic devices seized.

Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by SCF show that 235 journalists and media workers were in jail as February 14, 2019, most in pretrial detention. Of those in prison 161 were under arrest pending trial while only 74 journalists have been convicted and are serving their time. Detention warrants are outstanding for 152 journalists who are living in exile or remain at large in Turkey. (SCF, turkishminute.com)

