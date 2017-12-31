Journalist Aslan re-detained by Turkish gov’t after release from prison

Journalist Arif Aslan, whose recent release from prison was appealed against by a prosecutor, was re-detained and taken to a local police department.

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency, journalists Aslan and Selman Keleş were arrested in Van province in March and released from prison following the first hearing on November 21, 8 months after their imprisonment.

After an appeal against their release, Arif Aslan has been re-detained in Van province on Sunday and taken to provincial police department. The journalist has been expected to be referred to High Criminal Court.

Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by the SCF has showed that 242 journalists and media workers are in jails as of December 30, 2017, most in pre-trial detention languishing in notorious Turkish prisons without even a conviction. Of those in Turkish prisons, 215 are arrested pending trial, only 27 journalists remain convicted and serving time in Turkish prisons. An outstanding detention warrants remain for 138 journalists who live in exile or remain at large in Turkey.

Detaining tens of thousands of people over alleged links to the Gülen movement, the government also closed down more than 180 media outlets after the controversial coup attempt.

