Jailed İstanbul mayor, wife receive ‘Award for Courage’ from German foundation

The Axel Springer Freedom Foundation in Germany has presented its Award for Courage to jailed İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and his wife, human rights advocate Dilek İmamoğlu, honoring their commitment to democracy, justice and freedom of expression amid mounting political pressure in Turkey, Turkish Minute reported.

The award was presented on Monday during the Freedom & Security Dinner, a joint event of the Berlin Freedom Conference and the WELT Security Summit, held at the Rotes Rathaus (Red City Hall) in Berlin.

İmamoğlu, a leading figure in Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and its 2028 presidential candidate, has been in pretrial detention since March on charges that include corruption and political espionage. His arrest, which came just hours after his formal nomination, sparked nationwide protests and has been widely condemned as politically motivated.

His wife, Dilek İmamoğlu, has continued her public advocacy, focusing on women’s empowerment and support for families of political prisoners. She leads the Family Solidarity Network, an initiative promoting unity and civic responsibility within Turkey’s pro-democracy movement.

“With the Award for Courage, we are recognizing not only two courageous individuals but also the millions of citizens in Turkey who stand up for democracy despite intimidation and injustice,” said Antje Schippmann, managing director of the Axel Springer Freedom Foundation.

“Dilek and Ekrem İmamoğlu remind us that democracy is never a given. It endures only when people refuse to remain silent.”

The laudatory speech was delivered by Evgenia Kara-Murza, human rights activist and wife of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, the first recipient of the award in 2022. Kara-Murza, who was imprisoned at the time of his own recognition, attended this year’s ceremony in person.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner praised the award as a gesture of solidarity. “Granting the Award for Courage to my imprisoned colleague Ekrem İmamoğlu and his wife, Dilek İmamoğlu, is a strong sign of solidarity. This award honors their unwavering commitment to freedom, democracy and the rule of law. As the City of Freedom, Berlin stands firmly with Ekrem İmamoğlu,” Wegner said.

The award, which carries a €50,000 prize funded by the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie, has previously honored figures such as Jimmy Lai, the jailed Hong Kong publisher and pro-democracy activist.

Neither İmamoğlu nor his wife could attend the ceremony. Ekrem İmamoğlu remains in custody at Marmara Prison in Silivri, and Dilek İmamoğlu’s diplomatic passport was revoked earlier this year, preventing her from traveling to Germany.

During the ceremony İmamoğlu’s letter from prison and Dilek İmamoğlu’s video message were shared with the audience of around 200 guests, including journalists, diplomats and human rights defenders.

In his letter İmamoğlu urged democratic courage in the face of authoritarianism. “We must have the courage to stand up to tyranny, but I am hopeful,” he wrote.

“Dilek and I witness every day the courage of young people who refuse to give up on their future, the resilience of journalists who continue to write despite censorship and the determination of citizens who keep going to the polls even at great personal cost.”

Freedoms can be suppressed, but the courage to defend it can never be destroyed.



Dilek and I are honored to receive the Award for Courage from the Axel Springer Freedom Foundation in Berlin, an institution devoted to defending liberty and human dignity.



Today, as I receive this… pic.twitter.com/eVl1EkxOOR — Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) November 11, 2025

He also warned of the global rise of authoritarianism, saying, “Even in countries that believe their democracies are strong, freedoms are shrinking, truth is under siege and the law serves power instead of justice. That is why solidarity and joint action among democratic leaders are more important than ever.”

Referring to his nomination as CHP’s presidential candidate by more than 15 million voters, İmamoğlu said, “The message is clear: the will of the people cannot be imprisoned. The Turkish people want change, democracy, equality and hope.”

In her message, Dilek İmamoğlu said the award was dedicated “not only to us but to all courageous people who resist for democracy, freedom and justice.”

“We know this is not darkness but a struggle walking toward light. This is the fight of millions who believe in democracy, freedom and justice. We will stand tall. We will not be afraid. We will be brave. Because in the end, the will of the people always prevails,” she said, adding, “Freedom is not only a value for one nation but a universal principle of human dignity. Your solidarity gives us strength and deepens our faith in the future.”

The Axel Springer Freedom Foundation supports dissidents, artists, journalists and projects from authoritarian countries that promote freedom, human rights and democracy. It provides financial assistance and fosters dialogue between the public and decision-makers.

The foundation’s mission reflects the core principles of the late German publisher Axel Cäsar Springer, who founded what is now Axel Springer SE, Europe’s largest media publishing company.

By the early 1960s his newspapers dominated the West German daily press market, and his Bild Zeitung became the country’s leading tabloid.