ISIL suicide bomber searched for twice in security system before 2015 attack: report

By
SCF
-
Demonstrators display a banner featuring pictures of the victims of a suicide bombing in the Turkish border town of Suruc that killed 32 activists, during a demonstration in Ankara on July 22, 2015. A suicide bomber, identified as a 20-year-old Turk, blew himself up on July 20 in the small town of Suruc across the border with Syria from the embattled town of Kobane, a battleground between Kurds and IS fighters. The explosion killed 32 people and wounded about a hundred others, most of them young Kurds who had gone to Suruc to prepare for an humanitarian aid mission in Kobane. AFP PHOTO/ADEM ALTAN (Photo by ADEM ALTAN / AFP)

Turkish Interior Ministry inspectors have discovered that the name of an Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) terrorist who orchestrated a suicide bombing in southeastern Turkey eight years ago was searched for twice in the security directorate’s information system prior to the massacre, Turkish Minute reported.

On July 20, 2015 a group of university students who were traveling to the Syrian town of Kobani (officially known as Ayn-al Arab) on the Turkish border to help with reconstruction projects gathered outside the Amara Cultural Center in the Suruç district of Şanlıurfa province to make a press statement. The city of Kobani was recaptured from ISIL by a coalition of Kurdish forces supported by the US in January 2015, but it was in ruins as a result of heavy fighting.

A suicide bomb that went off during the gathering in front of the cameras claimed the lives of 33 people and injured more than 100. Most of the victims were members of the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP) youth wing and the Socialist Youth Associations Federation (SGDF). ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack the next day. Relatives of the victims blamed the police for failing to take precautions.

Interior Ministry inspectors prepared a report due to allegations of negligence concerning the attack within the scope of a trial at the Şanlıurfa 5th High Criminal Court. According to the report, the name of the suicide bomber, Şeyh Abdurrahman Alagöz, was searched for twice in the police system before the attack.

The first search was conducted approximately four hours before the massacre in the police’s “DEVA” system, which contained information about suspicious individuals, by a police officer identified by the initials A.G. who was serving in the Şanlıurfa intelligence branch at the time.

When the inspectors questioned A.G. about why he performed the query, the police officer claimed that he did not conduct the inquiry at that time, ANKA said.

The report also revealed that another police officer at the same branch, identified by the initials A.B., also searched for the bomber’s name in an inquiry program called IRİS, approximately 1 hour prior to the 2015 attack.

When asked about the search, A.B. stated that he received Alagöz’s identity information from his superiors and conducted the search to determine which terrorist organization he was affiliated with.

According to the report, the statements given by the police officers indicated that Alagöz had been under surveillance that was terminated when it was believed that he had gone to Syria.

Take a second to support Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!