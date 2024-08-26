Investigation launched into opposition MP who called Erdoğan a ‘snob’

Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into a main opposition party lawmaker who called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a “snob” for his remarks accusing the party of elitism, Turkish Minute reported, citing Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

Tunç announced on X on Sunday the launch of an investigation into Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Tuncay Özkan, also a former journalist, by the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on allegations of insulting the president.

Tunç said Erdoğan is a leader “who emerged from the heart of our nation” and dedicated his life to “a great and powerful Turkey,” while condemning Özkan for his “impertinent and ugly” statements.

Erdoğan attracted the ire of Özkan and other CHP officials due to his remarks accusing the party of elitism under the mask of populism, being addicted to ostentation and wasting the people’s money in European capitals.

He made the controversial remarks in a speech in eastern Turkey on Sunday morning where he travelled to take part in celebrations marking the 953rd anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert.

He was referring to a CHP delegation that included the party’s leader, Özgür Özel, İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, his biggest political rival, and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, which paid a four-day visit to Paris earlier this month to attend the Olympic Games.

In the wake of criticism from the government, the CHP officials denied wasting the public’s money and said their visit was aimed at supporting the Turkish athletes who took part in the Olympics and to promote İstanbul’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Özkan hit back at Erdoğan’s accusations on X later on Sunday, calling him a “snob” who leads a luxurious life at his presidential palace, with 13 planes and convoys of cars in and outside the country at his service and still accusing the CHP of being “addicts of ostentation.”

Seni gidi züppe seni!



Sarayda otur, tahta kurul, dolarlar, milyarlar oyuncağın olsun, israflık, müsriflik yoldaşın, zenginler senin arkadaşın bize mi diyorsun “gösteriş müptelası” diye? 13 uçak sende. Lüks hayat sende. Konvoylar dolusu otomobil yurt içinde yurt dışında sende. 22… https://t.co/4NALcUzux7 — Tuncay ÖZKAN (@ATuncayOzkan) August 25, 2024

He also accused Erdoğan of being the leader of the party of the “rich” while leaving the nation in poverty over the 22 years he has been in power.

Özkan in addition called for early elections.

Some Justice and Development Party (AKP) figures such as party spokesperson Ömer Çelik and executive board member Mahir Ünal called on the justice minister to take action against Özkan for his remarks targeting Erdoğan.

Çelik accused Özkan of having the same mindset and using the same rhetoric as Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who is notorious for his anti-Islamic comments and known for his public attacks on Erdoğan.

Erdoğan’s luxurious presidential palace and the large convoys that accompany him during his travels in Turkey and abroad are frequent subjects of debate in Turkey at a time of increasing poverty in the country.

Erdoğan, his family and the government are frequently criticized for wasting taxpayer money on luxury and mismanaging Turkey’s resources.

Lawsuit against Özkan

Meanwhile, Hüseyin Aydın, one of Erdoğan’s lawyers, announced on X on Monday the filing of a lawsuit by Erdoğan against Özkan, seeking TL 250,000 ($7,350) in non-pecuniary damages.

Aydın also said Erdoğan filed a criminal complaint against Özkan at the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on accusations of insult.

Insulting the president is a crime in Turkey, according to the controversial Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK). Whoever insults the president can face up to four years in prison, a sentence that can be increased if the crime was committed through the mass media.

Thousands of people in Turkey are under investigation, and most of them are under the threat of imprisonment, over alleged insults of Erdoğan. The insult cases generally stem from social media posts shared by Erdoğan opponents. The Turkish police and judiciary perceive even the most minor criticism of Erdoğan or his government as an insult.