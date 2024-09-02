Inmate denied release from Turkish prison despite suffering from MS

An inmate in Istanbul’s Metris Prison who was previously a major in the Turkish military has been denied suspension of his sentence despite suffering from advanced multiple sclerosis, the Kronos news website reported on Friday.

Mehmet Gürler appealed to Turkey’s Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) three times and each time was deemed fit to remain in prison. According to his wife, Gürler did not have access to proper healthcare in prison, and his treatment was delayed.

The ATK frequently comes under criticism over its questionable reports that find ailing inmates fit to remain in prison. Rights advocates slam the agency over its lack of independence from political influence and its role in compounding the persecution of political prisoners.

Gürler reportedly suffers from loss of vision and balance and experiences significant physical and psychological stress in prison, requiring psychiatric medication. His condition has led to a general loss of strength, particularly in his arms and legs.

“His MS has advanced significantly. He falls a few times a week,” said his wife, Ayşen Gürler. “During a phone call, he told me that he hit his head and required stitches.”

Gürler reportedly does not have access to necessary medication in prison, and an attempt by his wife to deliver the medicine was denied by authorities. He has been taken for hospital visits in handcuffs and was promised a transfer to a prison with proper medical facilities, which has not occurred.

Gürler was dismissed from the Turkish military by an emergency decree and arrested on charges of attempting to forcibly overthrow the constitutional order after a failed coup on July 15, 2016. He is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Turkish authorities have frequently been criticized for their systematic disregard of the health problems of prisoners.

Every year rights groups report the death of dozens of sick prisoners, either while behind bars or shortly after their belated release, which often comes at the end-stage of their illnesses.

According to the Human Rights Association (İHD), there were 1,517 sick inmates in Turkish detention facilities as of December 2022, 651 of whom were critically ill.